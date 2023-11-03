Feature: Syrian company seeks to expand in Chinese market via upcoming CIIE

Roula Ali Adeeb, a Syrian businesswoman, arranges her products at a shop in Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 29, 2023. Filled with excitement about the opportunity to unveil a new brand image in the Chinese market, Roula Ali Adeeb, a Syrian businesswoman in the field of natural oil extracts for beauty and health, is looking forward to the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE). (Photo by Monsef Memari/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Filled with excitement about the opportunity to unveil a new brand image in the Chinese market, Roula Ali Adeeb, a Syrian businesswoman in the field of natural oil extracts for beauty and health, is looking forward to the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Adeeb, the founder of BioCham company for natural oil extracts, has been participating at the CIIE since its inception in 2018. She said the expo has offered an important opportunity to catapult her brand into the bustling Chinese market.

Now, the energetic woman is preparing her travel to China for this year's CIIE, hoping to explore further the Chinese market.

"We are prepared to go back into the Chinese market with new products, and I am more excited and looking forward to meeting new dealers," she said, adding that her company is now working on rebranding so as to "surprise" the Chinese market.

Recalling her first participation at the expo, Adeeb said she was deeply impressed with the size of the expo and amazed by Chinese consumers' fever for the aroma and natural products.

Adeeb said her company, a small-sized business, has set a foothold in the vast Chinese market thanks to the reduced costs to venture into China, with support from the Chinese government.

The entrepreneur found that a deepening understanding of the Chinese market's demands and preferences is pivotal to shaping BioCham's future plans. She believes that the expo not only helps foreign businesses adjust to the Chinese market but also supports their expansion.

"We have more exposure to the Chinese market and people. We're learning more about what Chinese consumers like, what they don't like, and how to deal with Chinese companies," she said.

For BioCham, Adeeb said, the CIIE remains an indispensable platform for fostering connections with and learning about Chinese consumers and navigating the intricacies of business dealings in a dynamic market.

The 6th CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

