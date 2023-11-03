China's exhibition industry rebounds in first three quarters

Xinhua) 08:15, November 03, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2023 shows the booth of International Data Economy Industrial Park, arranged for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's exhibition industry has rebounded in the first three quarters of the year, driven by strong market demand, Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.

"The exhibition industry is an important platform for building a modern market system and an open economic system," Shu said at a regular press conference.

Some 3,248 exhibitions were held from January to September, an increase of 32.4 percent over the same period in 2019, data from the ministry showed.

As for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, Shu said guests from 154 countries, regions and international organizations will gather at the expo.

Over 3,400 companies and nearly 410,000 professional visitors have also registered to attend the expo.

The total area for the business exhibition will reach 367,000 square meters, exceeding that of the previous editions, and a record-high number of Global Fortune 500 and industry-leading enterprises are poised to attend the expo, the spokesperson said.

At this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum, an important part of the CIIE, the World Openness Report 2023 and the latest World Openness Index will be released.

Over 1,000 on-site activities such as roundtable meetings for foreign enterprises will also be held during the expo, the spokesperson said.

