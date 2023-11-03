Burberry China: CIIE proves China's dedication to reform and opening up

Xinhua) 08:42, November 03, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

There has been increasing demand from consumers in China for brands and products that show an understanding of Chinese culture, which provides significant opportunities for Burberry, Zhang said.

LONDON, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) reflects China's dedication to high-level reform and opening up, global recovery, and shared prosperity, the president of Burberry China told Xinhua this week.

"The CIIE offers exciting new platforms for global businesses and partners to strengthen ties, exchange ideas steeped in innovation, and forge lasting relationships with one another," Josie Zhang said in a written interview.

Scheduled for Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai, China, the CIIE is expected to attract guests from 154 countries, regions and international organizations, and over 3,400 exhibitors and 394,000 professional visitors have registered to attend the event.

The iconic British luxury brand Burberry has been participating in the CIIE since 2021.

People visit the booth of a time-honored clothing brand at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

The CIIE plays a crucial role in the continuous development of Burberry and other foreign companies in China, said Zhang.

Through the CIIE, the company can enhance Chinese consumers' and partners' understanding of the brand, products and its commitment to the Chinese market. The CIIE also provides insights into the latest industry trends, business opportunities and consumer demands, she said.

Noting that Burberry has been in China for nearly three decades, she said the company has witnessed the country's consumer market develop into one of the most significant, dynamic and innovative markets in the world.

People walk on a commercial street in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The Chinese government has made a tangible effort to optimize the business environment and boost market confidence, said Zhang, adding that the company fully supports the government's commitment to high-level opening up.

Chinese consumers are digitally savvy, and more eco-conscious than ever before, she added.

There has also been increasing demand from consumers in China for brands and products that show an understanding of Chinese culture, Zhang underlined, which provides significant opportunities for Burberry, and for the industry as a whole.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)