Home>>
Chinese premier to attend CIIE opening ceremony, deliver speech
(Xinhua) 09:20, November 03, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Sunday and deliver a keynote speech, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Friday.
The opening ceremony will be held in Shanghai, said spokesperson Shu Jueting.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.