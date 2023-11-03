Preparations in full swing for 6th CIIE in Shanghai

This stitched photo taken on Oct. 24, 2023 shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 6th China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai. The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. With the sixth CIIE just around the corner, preparations are in full swing. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Jan. 10, 2023 shows a view of Lujiazui area in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows a view of the automated container terminal of Shanghai Yangshan Deep Water Port in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows China's first domestically-built large cruise ship "Adora Magic City" in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on May 28, 2023 shows a C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, getting ready for its first commercial flight in east China's Shanghai.

This aerial panoramic photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows a view of the Shanghai Haitong International Automotive Terminal in Waigaoqiao of east China's Shanghai.

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows a view of the Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2023 shows the view of Yuyuan Garden, the largest, oldest and best-preserved traditional Chinese-style garden in east China's Shanghai.

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Sept. 10, 2023 shows a view of Zhangjiang area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows volunteers at the swearing-in ceremony for volunteers of the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai.

