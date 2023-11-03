Record number of Hong Kong firms to attend CIIE in Shanghai

HONG KONG, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai is expected to see a record number of exhibitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), showing growing interest among the Hong Kong business community in the event.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee will lead a government delegation to visit Shanghai on Saturday and will attend the sixth CIIE, which is scheduled for Nov. 5-10. Over 300 Hong Kong enterprises will also participate in the event, a record high, the HKSAR government said in a statement on Friday.

Lee said the record number of Hong Kong exhibitors signals that the CIIE is receiving an "overwhelming response" from Hong Kong's business community.

"The CIIE is a significant move by the country to actively open the Chinese mainland market to the world, and provide vast business opportunities for Hong Kong enterprises to tap into the domestic market," he said.

"Hong Kong proactively participates in and supports the CIIE. In addition to senior government officials attending, a number of business leaders will participate in a seminar to be held during the CIIE and introduce to participants the unique strengths of Hong Kong on various fronts under 'one country, two systems'," Lee said.

The sixth CIIE will feature a seminar with the theme of Hong Kong for the first time, namely Channeling Global Business through Hong Kong. Lee will deliver a speech at the seminar.

