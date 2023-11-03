6th CIIE to shine spotlight on enhanced openness, win-win cooperation

Xinhua) 16:27, November 03, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, signifies the event's first full return to in-person exhibitions since the onset of COVID-19.

As the world's first import-themed national-level expo, CIIE is a showcase for China's new development paradigm, a platform for high-standard opening up, and a public good for the whole world, said Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping at a press conference.

This edition of the CIIE has set a new record with 289 Global Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in attendance. Over 3,400 exhibitors and 394,000 professional visitors have registered for the event, signifying a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

"The ongoing improvement in the quality and standard of the expo is a testament to China's unwavering commitment to opening up and its determination to interact with the global economy in a positive way," stated Wang Xiaosong, a researcher from the National Academy of Development and Strategy at the Renmin University of China.

GLOBAL PARTICIPANTS

Every year, the thriving CIIE reflects the unwavering confidence that global players across various sectors have in the Chinese market and its development prospects. This event welcomes both first-time visitors and returning attendees.

This year's CIIE has attracted attendees from 154 countries, regions and international organizations, including the least developed, developing and developed nations.

According to Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, approximately 200 companies have committed to participating for the sixth consecutive year, and some 400 businesses are returning to the expo after a hiatus of two years or more.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, new participants are eager to try their luck in the burgeoning Chinese market. This year's expo marks the debut of 11 countries in the Country Exhibition, with 34 countries set to make their first offline appearance.

The expo has drawn the participation of nearly 20 Global Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises who will be attending for the first time. Over 500 small and medium-sized enterprises have also registered for their inaugural appearance at this grand event.

Among them is the U.S. tech company Analog Devices (ADI). The company secured a 300-square-meter booth in the intelligent industry and information technology pavilion. The company will showcase not only a variety of products and solutions for the first time in China but also focus on cutting-edge technologies such as edge intelligence.

"China's robust development of the digital economy, promotion of industrial upgrading, and transition to an environmentally friendly economy provide us with significant opportunities," said Zhao Chuanyu, vice president of sales for ADI China.

NEW PRODUCTS, NEW TECHNOLOGIES

Over 400 new products, technologies and services are expected to be unveiled during this year's expo.

U.S. medical technology company GE Healthcare, a frequent exhibitor at the CIIE, will display nearly 30 products at the expo, of which 10 will make their debut in China. Leading U.S. chip manufacturer Qualcomm will bring its flagship mobile platform -- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -- to the expo, to present the new experiences that 5G and Artificial Intelligence will bring to mobile phones, automobiles, wearable devices and other terminals.

French company Schneider Electric will showcase its latest digital technologies through zero-carbon application scenarios covering 14 major industries. According to Yin Zheng, executive vice president of Schneider Electric's China &East Asia Operations, the company will continue to work with the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain to promote digitalization and low-carbon transformation.

KraussMaffei, a German manufacturer of plastics and rubber machinery, will display a range of solutions in the field of new energy vehicle manufacturing. "Through the CIIE platform, we will further understand the needs of users, continue to conduct technology research and development, and provide high-quality products, services and solutions for the Chinese market," said Li Yong, CEO of KraussMaffei Group.

SUPPORTING LEAST DEVELOPED COUNTRIES

As a global public good, the CIIE shares development opportunities with the world's least developed countries. In this year's Country Exhibition, 16 of the 69 countries are the world's least developed countries.

The CIIE will promote the entry of local specialty products from these least developed countries into the Chinese market by providing free booths, subsidies and preferential tax policies.

"We have been ramping up the policy support so that products from these least developed countries and regions can gain much attention," said Shi Huangjun, an official with the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai).

"The CIIE issues invitations to the world's least developed countries to share China's development dividends and seek win-win cooperation and common prosperity, highlighting our endeavor to build a community with a shared future for humanity," said Feng Wenmeng, a researcher with the Development Research Center of the State Council.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)