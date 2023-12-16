Group tours across Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge start trial operation
Tourists take selfies on the eastern artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge pose for a photo in south China, Dec. 15, 2023.
The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge tour officially started on Friday.
Residents from Hong Kong, Macao, and the Chinese mainland can embark on group tours from the Zhuhai Port to explore the bridge, a megaproject connecting Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.
The entire Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge tour lasts approximately 140 minutes. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai Port in south China.
Tourists visit an exhibition hall on the eastern artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China, Dec. 15, 2023.
This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China.
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows the entrance of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China.
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows the eastern artificial island (front) and western artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China.
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China.
The first batch of tourists visiting the eastern artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge pose for a photo in south China, Dec. 15, 2023.
Zhang Yan (L), the first tourist visiting on the eastern artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, listens to an introduction from Zheng Shunchao, an official of the bridge's administration, in south China, Dec. 15, 2023.
The first batch of tourists visiting the eastern artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge visit an exhibition hall on the island in south China, Dec. 15, 2023.
Tourists view the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge from the bridge's Zhuhai Port in south China, Dec. 15, 2023.
