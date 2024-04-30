Nanhu District develops industries to boost rural revitalization in Jiaxing City, E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:49, April 30, 2024

A staff member makes rice cakes at a local culture experience center at Yuxin Town of Nanhu District in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. As a demonstration zone for harmonious and beautiful village, the Nanhu District has developed industries including study tour, village-level exhibition, and outdoor activity with joint efforts of local authorities, enterprises, collectives, and farmers to increase incomes and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A child draws a picture in the fields at Yuxin Town of Nanhu District in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. As a demonstration zone for harmonious and beautiful village, the Nanhu District has developed industries including study tour, village-level exhibition, and outdoor activity with joint efforts of local authorities, enterprises, collectives, and farmers to increase incomes and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Children play outdoor games above the fields at Yuxin Town of Nanhu District in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. As a demonstration zone for harmonious and beautiful village, the Nanhu District has developed industries including study tour, village-level exhibition, and outdoor activity with joint efforts of local authorities, enterprises, collectives, and farmers to increase incomes and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Staff members make rice cakes at a local culture experience center at Yuxin Town of Nanhu District in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. As a demonstration zone for harmonious and beautiful village, the Nanhu District has developed industries including study tour, village-level exhibition, and outdoor activity with joint efforts of local authorities, enterprises, collectives, and farmers to increase incomes and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A child draws a picture in the fields at Yuxin Town of Nanhu District in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. As a demonstration zone for harmonious and beautiful village, the Nanhu District has developed industries including study tour, village-level exhibition, and outdoor activity with joint efforts of local authorities, enterprises, collectives, and farmers to increase incomes and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Children play outdoor games above the fields at Yuxin Town of Nanhu District in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. As a demonstration zone for harmonious and beautiful village, the Nanhu District has developed industries including study tour, village-level exhibition, and outdoor activity with joint efforts of local authorities, enterprises, collectives, and farmers to increase incomes and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Children draw pictures beside the fields at Yuxin Town of Nanhu District in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. As a demonstration zone for harmonious and beautiful village, the Nanhu District has developed industries including study tour, village-level exhibition, and outdoor activity with joint efforts of local authorities, enterprises, collectives, and farmers to increase incomes and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A child draws a picture at Yuxin Town of Nanhu District in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. As a demonstration zone for harmonious and beautiful village, the Nanhu District has developed industries including study tour, village-level exhibition, and outdoor activity with joint efforts of local authorities, enterprises, collectives, and farmers to increase incomes and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Children draw pictures beside the fields at Yuxin Town of Nanhu District in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. As a demonstration zone for harmonious and beautiful village, the Nanhu District has developed industries including study tour, village-level exhibition, and outdoor activity with joint efforts of local authorities, enterprises, collectives, and farmers to increase incomes and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A staff member makes rice cakes at a local culture experience center at Yuxin Town of Nanhu District in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. As a demonstration zone for harmonious and beautiful village, the Nanhu District has developed industries including study tour, village-level exhibition, and outdoor activity with joint efforts of local authorities, enterprises, collectives, and farmers to increase incomes and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A staff member shows rice cakes made at a local culture experience center at Yuxin Town of Nanhu District in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. As a demonstration zone for harmonious and beautiful village, the Nanhu District has developed industries including study tour, village-level exhibition, and outdoor activity with joint efforts of local authorities, enterprises, collectives, and farmers to increase incomes and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)