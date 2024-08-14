Home>>
Trending in China | Acrobats perform high pole boating skill
(People's Daily App) 16:37, August 14, 2024
Wonderful and thrilling! Acrobats bend and sway a bamboo mast on a moving boat with movements that mimic a caterpillar spinning silk in Wuzhen, East China’s Zhejiang Province. The high pole boating skill is officially listed as China's national intangible cultural heritage.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rainbow clouds 'glow up' Zhejiang sky
- Manufacturing province breaks career glass-ceiling for workers
- Feature: How a rural town in east China strikes a global violin chord
- Ancient stone bridges under well protection in east China's Zhejiang
- Village in E China makes efforts to attract young talents to start businesses
- E China's Xianju promotes development of homestay business
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.