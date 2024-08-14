Trending in China | Acrobats perform high pole boating skill

(People's Daily App) 16:37, August 14, 2024

Wonderful and thrilling! Acrobats bend and sway a bamboo mast on a moving boat with movements that mimic a caterpillar spinning silk in Wuzhen, East China’s Zhejiang Province. The high pole boating skill is officially listed as China's national intangible cultural heritage.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

