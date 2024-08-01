E China's Xianju promotes development of homestay business

Xinhua) 11:39, August 01, 2024

This photo shows surroundings of homestay business in Danzhu Town in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 28, 2024.

Xianju County is rich in tourism resources. By tapping local characteristic cultural resources and introducing high-end boutique homestay projects, the local government has turned resource advantages into industrial advantages, igniting a new engine for rural revitalization. (Photo by Yang Yong/Xinhua)

This photo shows a view in Shangye Village of Baita Town in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 28, 2024.

Xianju County is rich in tourism resources. By tapping local characteristic cultural resources and introducing high-end boutique homestay projects, the local government has turned resource advantages into industrial advantages, igniting a new engine for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo shows surroundings of homestay business in Danzhu Town in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 26, 2024.

Xianju County is rich in tourism resources. By tapping local characteristic cultural resources and introducing high-end boutique homestay projects, the local government has turned resource advantages into industrial advantages, igniting a new engine for rural revitalization. (Photo by Lin Yaqin/Xinhua)

A homestay worker airs bedding in Shangye Village of Baita Town in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 28, 2024.

Xianju County is rich in tourism resources. By tapping local characteristic cultural resources and introducing high-end boutique homestay projects, the local government has turned resource advantages into industrial advantages, igniting a new engine for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Li He)

This combo photo shows rooms of a homestay in Shangye Village of Baita Town in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 28, 2024.

Xianju County is rich in tourism resources. By tapping local characteristic cultural resources and introducing high-end boutique homestay projects, the local government has turned resource advantages into industrial advantages, igniting a new engine for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor looks at rock painting rubbings at an art center in Shangye Village of Baita Town in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 28, 2024.

Xianju County is rich in tourism resources. By tapping local characteristic cultural resources and introducing high-end boutique homestay projects, the local government has turned resource advantages into industrial advantages, igniting a new engine for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo shows Xianju lanterns at an art center in Shangye Village of Baita Town in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 28, 2024.

Xianju County is rich in tourism resources. By tapping local characteristic cultural resources and introducing high-end boutique homestay projects, the local government has turned resource advantages into industrial advantages, igniting a new engine for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo shows a cup developed based on local rock paintings at an art center in Shangye Village of Baita Town in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 28, 2024.

Xianju County is rich in tourism resources. By tapping local characteristic cultural resources and introducing high-end boutique homestay projects, the local government has turned resource advantages into industrial advantages, igniting a new engine for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)