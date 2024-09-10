We Are China

Scenery of tea garden in Mu'er Mountain, C China's Hubei

Xinhua) 08:47, September 10, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a tea garden in Mu'er Mountain in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a tea garden in Mu'er Mountain in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a tea garden in Mu'er Mountain in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a tea garden in Mu'er Mountain in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a tea garden in Mu'er Mountain in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a tea garden in Mu'er Mountain in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)