Ten couples participate in group wedding in Shiyan, China's Hubei

Xinhua) 08:38, May 21, 2024

Couples dressed in traditional costumes pose for photos during a group wedding in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, May 20, 2024. Ten couples participated in a group wedding here on Monday. (Photo by Cao Zhonghong/Xinhua)

Couples dressed in traditional costumes take part in a group wedding in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, May 20, 2024. Ten couples participated in a group wedding here on Monday. (Photo by Cao Zhonghong/Xinhua)

