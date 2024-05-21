Home>>
Ten couples participate in group wedding in Shiyan, China's Hubei
(Xinhua) 08:38, May 21, 2024
Couples dressed in traditional costumes pose for photos during a group wedding in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, May 20, 2024. Ten couples participated in a group wedding here on Monday. (Photo by Cao Zhonghong/Xinhua)
Couples dressed in traditional costumes take part in a group wedding in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, May 20, 2024. Ten couples participated in a group wedding here on Monday. (Photo by Cao Zhonghong/Xinhua)
