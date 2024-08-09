We Are China

Tourism booms in Shennongjia Forest District, C China's Hubei

Xinhua) 10:50, August 09, 2024

Tourists visit Shennongtan scenic spot in Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 5, 2024.Located in the eastern part of the Qinba mountains, Shennongjia Forestry District, with the forest coverage of over 91 percent, has an average elevation of 1,700 meters. The average temperature here is lower than 20 degrees Celsius in summer, making it a popular destination for tourists.

In recent years, with rich ecotourism resources and mild climate, Shennongjia Forestry District has witnessed a large number of tourists in summer. The booming tourism has also advanced the development of local catering and accommodation business. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists take pictures at a bonfire gala in Muyu Town of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Wei Qun, a homestay owner, shows dried radish to a kid at her hostel in Honghuaping Village of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Guests take a break at a homestay in Muyu Town of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists have fun at an open-air fair in Muyu Town of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A staff member works at a homestay in Muyu Town of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Tourists have fun at an open-air fair in Muyu Town of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A staff member works at a homestay in Muyu Town of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists have a meal in Muyu Town of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Wei Qun, a homestay owner, sorts books at the reading room of her hostel in Honghuaping Village of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Wei Qun, a homestay owner, helps the guests carry belongings at her hostel in Honghuaping Village of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Wei Qun, a homestay owner, shows the kids around at her hostel in Honghuaping Village of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Wan Yulian, a homestay owner, works at her hostel in Muyu Town of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Wei Qun, a homestay owner, helps kids experience tie-dyeing at her hostel in Honghuaping Village of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Tourists dance at a bonfire gala in Muyu Town of Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists visit Shennongtan scenic spot in Shennongjia Forest District, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

