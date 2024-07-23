From heat to sweet: AI transforms landmarks into ice cream treats

(People's Daily App) 16:46, July 23, 2024

Major Heat, or Dashu, the 12th of the 24 solar terms that marks peak summer heat, falls on Monday, July 22 this year. As the mercury continues to rise, these AI-generated images on social media app RED (Xiaohongshu) offer a refreshing respite. Through the power of AI, these Chinese landmarks are reimagined into ice cream treats for a very cool escape from the summer heat.

(AI photos courtesy of Qu Yuan; Produced by Wang Yuqi, Liang Yaran, Hua Mukuan and Lin Rui)

