Essential items recommended by Australians for visa-free travel to China

People's Daily Online) 13:56, July 17, 2024

Chloe, an Australian girl, has a strong affinity for China. It has been a year and a half since her first trip there, and she has been longing for the scenery and cuisine ever since. With China recently including Australia in its list of nations granted unilateral visa exemption, Chloe has decided to embark on a new journey to China. This time, she aims to be more independent and less reliant on friends for financial matters.

To accomplish this goal, Chloe obtained a UnionPay card from the Bank of China. With the card, she can now independently book flights to China and reserve local accommodations. Her itinerary includes visiting Chongqing to admire its distinctive architecture and savor authentic hotpot, as well as visiting Xi'an to see the famous Terracotta Warriors she heard about in high school. Her friend informed her that UnionPay cards can also be used within Australia, making it easy for her to shop at supermarkets and pay for taxis with card payments.

UnionPay credit cards are now accepted in China and over 180 countries and regions worldwide, offering services such as cross-border settlement, ATM cash withdrawals, online shopping, and other transactions. In March, China UnionPay launched the "Operation Splendid 2024" promotion, designed to provide comprehensive services for international visitors to China, from pre-trip preparations to arrival procedures. UnionPay is making continuous improvements to networks, products, and services to make payment experiences more convenient and secure for international travelers.

