China sees robust air travel demand during summer holiday season
BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation sector is expected to handle about 133 mln passenger trips during the ongoing summer travel rush, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Friday.
From July 1 to Aug. 31, the summer holiday period when students are off school nationwide, travel demand significantly increases.
Average daily air passenger trips are expected to hit 2.15 million, representing an increase of 10 percent from the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The figure also marks a moderate growth of 5 percent from the same period last year, said the CAAC.
Booking data for domestic flights show that the top five destination cities are Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Kunming.
Some small cities and towns with unique scenery, such as Altay and Turpan in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as well as Mohe in northeastern Heilongjiang Province, have also become more popular among domestic travelers this year, the CAAC said.
