China's visa-free policy ignites travel enthusiasm, enhances exchanges

Photo taken on July 10, 2024, shows Tamara Ruiz Chamorro (L) and Marc Pradaa Bayona (R), two Spanish tourists in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

To welcome foreign visitors, foster personal exchanges, and enhance mutual understanding, China has implemented a series of visa exemption measures which took effect in December 2023. The country has instituted a policy of unilateral visa-free entry for citizens of more than a dozen nations as of July 2024, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Australia and Poland.

In the first half of the year, 8.54 million international visitors visited the country under visa-free policies, according to China's National Immigration Administration (NIA), marking a 190.1 percent year-on-year increase. In July, NIA announced that the country's 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy has been expanded to three more entry ports, bringing the total number of ports covered by the policy to 41.

Photo taken on July 10, 2024, shows tourists queuing in front of the Forbidden City in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Tian Yi)

People's Daily Online reporters have met dozens of international visitors in Beijing who are astounded by their experiences in China.

"China is better than we expected. The people are very happy, very good to us. The food is better than I thought," said Marc Pradaa Bayona, a 31-year-old Spanish visitor.

This year, German tourist Andreas Siebert, who is 50 years old and has been to China ten times, brought his niece and nephew with him. He said that the visa-free policy is great for foreigners who want to experience China's amazing culture.

"I have traveled a couple of times to China, and I want to introduce my niece and nephew to Chinese to open their minds."

"Sometimes China feels like a home away from home for me," said Andreas Siebert.

Photo taken on July 10, 2024, shows American tourists Gretchen Larsen (L) and her husband Eric Larsen (R) in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

Indulging in Chinese cuisine has brought people together and opened their hearts to new cultures. For some, the culinary diversity of China is the highlight of their trip.

Having a "Chinese breakfast," which combines Chinese and Panamanian flavors, has become an integral element of Panamanian culture, according to two Panamanian tourists.

"In Panama, we have a large Chinese population, and we are immersing ourselves in their culture. The food is very different, and everything you have in China for breakfast is absolutely delicious," said Adrian Gonzalez, a first-time visitor from Panama City.

"Every Saturday and Sunday, Panamanians go and eat "Chinese breakfast", so we are familiarized with the culture, but being here has been a different experience, and we like it," said Denisse Gonzalez, the sister of Adrian.

Photo taken on July 10, 2024, shows Adrian (L) and Denisse Gonzalez (R), two Panamanian visitors in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

The rapid development of China's technology has piqued the curiosity of many tourists. Several have expressed hope that their home nations can engage in more technological cooperation with China.



Erik Siebert, a 14-year-old from Leipzig, Germany, is enthralled by the usage of technology in Chinese daily life, such as robots that bring food to the customers and power bank rental machines.

"China is a country where technology and culture come together and form a good and advanced country," said Erik Siebert, hoping that Germany can learn from the world's second largest economy's use of technology.

Photo taken on July 10, 2024, shows Erik Siebert, a German tourist in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

"For me, the bullet train was an attraction, it goes really fast," said Adrian Gonzalez.

"I saw that with Alipay and QR code, it's very easy and fast doing anything," said Roberto, a 32-year-old Italian traveler.

Photo taken on July 10, 2024, shows Luca La Vanco, an Italian tourist in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

Travelers are inspired by their mind-opening trips to China. Most travelers affirmed they would highly recommend visiting China to their friends and family, and are motivated to build long-term ties with the country.

"I would highly recommend my friends and families to visit China. I've learned a lot in the few days I've been here so far. It's been a very wonderful experience for me," said Eric Larsen, an American tourist from Las Vegas.

"Maybe in the future, when I return to Australia, it's a layover [in China] I can do, so why not do more days than just one," said Luca La Vanco, an Italian national currently working in Australia. He made a two-day layover in Beijing on his way back to Italy.

"It's an amazing cultural input, it's opening and changing your minds, especially when you come back to your own culture, you have a different perspective," said Andreas Siebert, "For us, China looks like a country [living] in the future."

Photo taken on July 10, 2024, shows Andreas Siebert, a German tourist in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

