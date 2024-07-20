Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station embraces global payment methods for international travelers
A ticket seller explains payment methods to a foreign traveler at Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2024. To cater to the growing international travelers influx, Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and retailers now allow international travelers to use cards issued by international bank card organizations including Visa, Mastercard and etc. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
An Australian traveler pays for a bottle of water with a Visa card at a store at Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2024. To cater to the growing international travelers influx, Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and retailers now allow international travelers to use cards issued by international bank card organizations including Visa, Mastercard and etc. (Photo by Yu Jiayi/Xinhua)
