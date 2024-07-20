China's largest beer festival opens in Qingdao

This photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows fireworks at the opening ceremony of the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival kicked off in the coastal city of Qingdao on Friday, showcasing more than 2,200 varieties of beer from home and abroad.

The "summer carnival" will run for 24 days with a variety of activities held at the two venues in Laoshan District and the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area of the city. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

QINGDAO, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival popped the top on Friday evening, bringing a bubbly atmosphere and frothy fun to the beach in the city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

The festival boasts over 2,200 beers, crafted both locally and from around the globe. Breweries from 11 countries will showcase 93 unique beer varieties, providing visitors with exciting tasting experiences, according to the organizer.

In addition, more than 2,000 activities -- ranging from live music performances to art shows and sports events -- are set to take place throughout the 24-day celebration.

Cui Xijun, an official in charge of organizing the festival, said the beer-themed cultural tourism will provide new consumption and travel experiences for tourists.

Inaugurated in 1991, the beer festival has grown into one of the most famous in the world. Qingdao is home to the Tsingtao Brewery, the base of a time-honored beer brand in China.

Staff members prepare beer during the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2024.

(Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Customers drink beer during the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2024.

(Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Customers watch performance during the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2024.

(Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Customers drink beer during the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2024.

(Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Foreign customers pose for a group photo during the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2024.

(Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Guests open the first barrel of beer at the opening ceremony of the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2024

(Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows people entering the venue of the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

(Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Artists perform at the opening ceremony of the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2024.

(Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows the venue of the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

(Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

