In pics: 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services underway in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 10:35, September 14, 2024

Cultural and creative products attract the attention of spectators during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened in Beijing on Sept. 12.

CIFTIS has been expanding its "circle of friends" in recent years. Since 2020, the fair has showcased more than 480 new achievements from over 300 domestic and international entities, fueling innovation and bolstering industrial and supply chains.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)