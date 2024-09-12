In pics: A glimpse of 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services venues in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:17, September 12, 2024

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a view of the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held from Sept. 12 to 16 at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China.

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a view of the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a view of the pavilion of south China's Sichuan Province at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows an exhibition area at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a view of the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Staff members check an unmanned aerial vehicle at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows the pavilion of Tesla at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a view of the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A journalist (C) watches a surgical operation robot at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows the French pavilion at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a robot at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a view of the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

