2024 CIFTIS opens for media registration

Xinhua) 14:20, August 21, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Media registration for the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is open from Aug. 21 to 29, and journalists can register online at the official website www.ciftis.com by selecting "JOIN THE FAIR" on the homepage.

Themed, "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," 2024 CIFTIS will be held from Sept. 12 to 16 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing.

Since its inception in 2012, CIFTIS has aimed to enhance China's international competitiveness in services and trade, leveraging these sectors to expedite economic development model transformation.

The 2023 CIFTIS welcomed 83 countries and international organizations to the fair, and more than 2,400 companies participated in offline exhibitions.

