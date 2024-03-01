China's int'l trade in goods, services hits 4.23 trln yuan in January

Xinhua) 10:05, March 01, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade in goods and services totaled 4.23 trillion yuan (or 596.09 billion U.S. dollars) in January, up 23 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.

Exports of goods came in at 2.02 trillion yuan and imports hit 1.6 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 413 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

Services exports totaled 217.8 billion yuan in January, while services imports hit 384.8 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 167.1 billion yuan, according to the administration.

Tourism was the biggest services trade contributor, with a 175.4-billion-yuan trade volume, the data showed.

