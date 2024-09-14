Cutting-edge technologies showcased on 2024 CIFTIS

A robot is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) --Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16.

A humanoid robot is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A visitor looks at contact lenses capable of eye movement tracking during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member (L) introduces chassis technologies of a new energy vehicle to a visitor during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

A visitor tries PICO 4 Ultra during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A visitor takes photos of a robot demonstration during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors watch an AI-powered orthopedic surgical robot during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

An opera-performing humanoid robot is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

People look at humanoid robots displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A woman looks at a home-based plant cultivation device displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Guangping)

