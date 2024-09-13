Home>>
China-Africa cooperation embarks on a new journey at CIFTIS
By Sheng Chuyi, Zhang Wenjie, Wei Qingcheng, Kwizela Aristide Basebya, Shen Jiaping (People's Daily Online) 20:32, September 13, 2024
The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has just concluded, and now, in September as autumn begins, Beijing is welcoming another grand event—the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). China has remained Africa's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, and at CIFTIS, we can also take a glimpse of the future landscape of China-Africa services trade cooperation.
(Tuo Zhouyu, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)
