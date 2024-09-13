Global Trade in Services Summit of 2024 CIFTIS held in Beijing
The Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Guests attend the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Guests attend the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)
Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Mathias Cormann delivers a video speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)
Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization Daren Tang delivers a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)
Georgia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili delivers a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)
