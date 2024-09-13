China's 2024 services trade fair opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:02, September 13, 2024

A robot poses during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Guangping)

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday.

A robot is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A staff member introduces a payment service product during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

An unmanned vehicle is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows a view in the China National Convention Center, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People visit the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)

A visitor takes photo of a Hongqi EH7 new energy car during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

People visit the booth of south China's Sichuan Province during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

