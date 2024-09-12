Beijing gears up for 2024 CIFTIS

A view of Shougang Park, venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held from Sept. 12 to 16 at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing.

A view of Shougang Park, venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

An exhibition area at Shougang Park, venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

