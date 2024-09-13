Glimpse of advanced exhibits at 2024 CIFTIS in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:06, September 13, 2024

Exhibitors demonstrate a knee replacement surgical robot during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

People visit the booth of Tesla during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Visitors look at a Xiaomi SU7 during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member introduces a payment service product during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor experiences an electric car during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of GE HealthCare during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows the booth of South China's Hainan Province during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An unmanned vehicle is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

An exhibit showcasing the Beijing Central Axis is displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit the China National Convention Center, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

A visitor experiences an athletic ability evaluation system during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of south China's Sichuan Province during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Visitors learn about a surgical robot during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of Pakistan during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A livestreamer is pictured at the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)

Exhibitors talk during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A staff member introduces a digital display case to visitors during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

A robot is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows a view in the China National Convention Center, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A robot poses during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zou Guangping)

People visit the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Exhibitors promote their products through livestreams during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor takes photo of a Hongqi EH7 new energy car during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

