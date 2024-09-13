Chinese vice premier pledges boosting cooperation in service sector

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a keynote speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with all parties to boost cooperation in the service sector and trade in services, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said Thursday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services.

China would like to join efforts with all sides to share new opportunities in opening up and development, promote institutional opening-up in service trade, foster new drivers of growth, and accelerate the digital, smart and green transformation of service trade, the vice premier said.

China is ready to work with all parties to tap the vast market, push the integration of service trade with high-end manufacturing, create a new environment for cooperation and development, and strengthen service and digital trade cooperation among Belt and Road countries, he added.

Ding, together with Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, on Thursday also visited the venue of the fair and talked with heads of the participating enterprises.

Ding encouraged Chinese companies to improve their services to benefit people of all countries, and welcomed foreign enterprises to invest in China and thrive by capitalizing on the country's development opportunities.

Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, reads a congratulatory letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

