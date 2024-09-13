China to promote institutional opening up of services trade

Xinhua) 14:28, September 13, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday that the ministry will push forward institutional opening up of trade in services.

MOC spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a regular press conference, noting that the ministry will facilitate the cross-border flow of resources such as talent, capital, technology and data, advance innovation and development in key areas, and expand the international market layout of services trade.

The ministry will improve the support system for the development of services trade, and ensure the high-quality operation of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), He said.

These efforts are aimed at accelerating the building of a new system of high-standard open economy and making greater contributions to global economic growth, the spokesperson added.

Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)