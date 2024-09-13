Interview: China's int'l services trade fair strong platform to boost global economy, says Egyptian expert

Xinhua) 15:20, September 13, 2024

CAIRO, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is a strong platform for advancing global trade and economy, an Egyptian expert has said.

"I expect great success for the fair in light of the large turnout of countries and companies," Diaa Helmy, secretary-general of the Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Under the theme of "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the five-day event, which opened in Beijing on Thursday, featured over 450 Fortune 500 enterprises and leading companies from various sectors, along with the participation of 85 countries and international organizations.

"China has achieved a boom in the sector during the first half of 2024," noted the Egyptian expert.

China's foreign trade in services totaled nearly 3.6 trillion yuan (504.61 billion U.S. dollars) between January and June, up 14 percent year-on-year, according to data from China's Ministry of Commerce.

Helmy added that the exhibition is a "vast and organized platform" for global trade in services, offering companies and countries a unique opportunity to connect in China.

Helmy, also a member of the Economic Committee of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, emphasized the growing importance of service trade in the global economy, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, the knowledge economy, and digital transformation.

Helmy noted the increasing competition among nations in the trade of services, especially the travel and tourism trade, as they strive to capture a larger share of the global market.

The Egyptian expert praised China's economic approach, calling it successful, safe, and stable.

He emphasized China's role in organizing the international fair as an important step to enhance international trade and support the global economy, noting that China's strong economy benefits the entire world through its economic initiatives and partnerships.

Helmy said China's strength in service trade will help other countries, especially in the exchange of information.

He viewed the exhibition as a powerful response to Western and U.S. media narratives that attempt to tarnish China's image.

The expo is clear evidence of China's commitment to global cooperation and unrestricted trade, reinforcing its vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the expert said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)