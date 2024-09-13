2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services opens in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 15:47, September 13, 2024

People view an exhibition at the China National Convention Center, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 CIFTIS opened at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing on Thursday.

A Zigong lantern is displayed at the booth of southwest China's Sichuan Province during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Visitors view a Xiaomi new energy car during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Exhibitors demonstrate a surgical robot during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

People visit the booth of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

People visit the booth of the Macao Special Administrative Region during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

