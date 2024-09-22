Tourists visit Helan Mountain rock painting scenic spot in China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 09:52, September 22, 2024

Cliff paintings are pictured at Helan Mountain rock painting scenic spot in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. Helan Mountain has more than 20,000 cliff paintings carved by the nomads that once lived in northern China. The paintings depict herding, hunting, sacrificial rites and the life of the people who lived 3,000 to 10,000 years ago. Images of animals dominate the paintings, followed by humans, vehicles, plants, planets, fingerprints and abstract signs. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

Tourists visit Helan Mountain rock painting scenic spot in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. Helan Mountain has more than 20,000 cliff paintings carved by the nomads that once lived in northern China. The paintings depict herding, hunting, sacrificial rites and the life of the people who lived 3,000 to 10,000 years ago. Images of animals dominate the paintings, followed by humans, vehicles, plants, planets, fingerprints and abstract signs. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

