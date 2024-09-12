We Are China

Scenery of Yinchuan, NW China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 09:26, September 12, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 22, 2024 shows a view of Yinchuan City as seen from Lailong park in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows a view in the Yuehai national wetland park of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 22, 2024 shows a fitness trail in the Zhangzi Lake eco-tourism area in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows a view in the Yuehai national wetland park of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows a view in the Yuehai national wetland park of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2024 shows the scenery in Haibao park of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows a view of the Diannong River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows a bridge over the Diannong River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows a bridge over the Diannong River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a view in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a view in the Baohu Lake national wetland park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 22, 2024 shows a view in Lailong park in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a view in the Baohu Lake national wetland park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a view in the Baohu Lake national wetland park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2024 shows the scenery in Haibao park of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a view of the Diannong River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows a view in the Yuehai national wetland park of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows a view in the Yuehai national wetland park of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 22, 2024 shows a view in Lailong park in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)