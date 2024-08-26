View of Liupanshan National Forest Park shrouded in clouds in Ningxia, NW China
An aerial panoramic photo taken with a drone on Aug. 24, 2024 shows a view of Liupanshan National Forest Park shrouded in clouds in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 24, 2024 shows a view of Liupanshan National Forest Park shrouded in clouds in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 24, 2024 shows people visiting Liupanshan National Forest Park by tour bus in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
