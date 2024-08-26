We Are China

View of Liupanshan National Forest Park shrouded in clouds in Ningxia, NW China

Xinhua) 09:00, August 26, 2024

An aerial panoramic photo taken with a drone on Aug. 24, 2024 shows a view of Liupanshan National Forest Park shrouded in clouds in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 24, 2024 shows a view of Liupanshan National Forest Park shrouded in clouds in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 24, 2024 shows a view of Liupanshan National Forest Park shrouded in clouds in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 24, 2024 shows people visiting Liupanshan National Forest Park by tour bus in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 24, 2024 shows people visiting Liupanshan National Forest Park by tour bus in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 24, 2024 shows a view of Liupanshan National Forest Park shrouded in clouds in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

