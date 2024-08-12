Wuzhong attracts tourists with improving ecological environment in Ningxia

Xinhua) 10:32, August 12, 2024

Tourists visit Guchengwan artificial wetland in the Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2024.

Wuzhong has a piece of artificial wetland called Guchengwan that plays a vital role in the Yellow River's ecological environment. Part of a wastewater disposal system, the wetland follows the natural working way of waste and pollution disposal in natural wetlands.

With an investment of 98 million yuan (about 13.7 million U.S. dollars), the wetland supports a waste disposal facility that further purifies already-treated water, ensuring high-quality soil water in the region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows a view of Guchengwan artificial wetland in the Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Wuzhong has a piece of artificial wetland called Guchengwan that plays a vital role in the Yellow River's ecological environment. Part of a wastewater disposal system, the wetland follows the natural working way of waste and pollution disposal in natural wetlands.

With an investment of 98 million yuan (about 13.7 million U.S. dollars), the wetland supports a waste disposal facility that further purifies already-treated water, ensuring high-quality soil water in the region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows tourists visiting Guchengwan artificial wetland in the Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Wuzhong has a piece of artificial wetland called Guchengwan that plays a vital role in the Yellow River's ecological environment. Part of a wastewater disposal system, the wetland follows the natural working way of waste and pollution disposal in natural wetlands.

With an investment of 98 million yuan (about 13.7 million U.S. dollars), the wetland supports a waste disposal facility that further purifies already-treated water, ensuring high-quality soil water in the region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows a view of Guchengwan artificial wetland in the Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Wuzhong has a piece of artificial wetland called Guchengwan that plays a vital role in the Yellow River's ecological environment. Part of a wastewater disposal system, the wetland follows the natural working way of waste and pollution disposal in natural wetlands.

With an investment of 98 million yuan (about 13.7 million U.S. dollars), the wetland supports a waste disposal facility that further purifies already-treated water, ensuring high-quality soil water in the region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows a waste disposal facility at Guchengwan artificial wetland in the Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Wuzhong has a piece of artificial wetland called Guchengwan that plays a vital role in the Yellow River's ecological environment. Part of a wastewater disposal system, the wetland follows the natural working way of waste and pollution disposal in natural wetlands.

With an investment of 98 million yuan (about 13.7 million U.S. dollars), the wetland supports a waste disposal facility that further purifies already-treated water, ensuring high-quality soil water in the region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows a view of Guchengwan artificial wetland in the Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Wuzhong has a piece of artificial wetland called Guchengwan that plays a vital role in the Yellow River's ecological environment. Part of a wastewater disposal system, the wetland follows the natural working way of waste and pollution disposal in natural wetlands.

With an investment of 98 million yuan (about 13.7 million U.S. dollars), the wetland supports a waste disposal facility that further purifies already-treated water, ensuring high-quality soil water in the region. (Xinhua/Ren Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows tourists visiting Guchengwan artificial wetland in the Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Wuzhong has a piece of artificial wetland called Guchengwan that plays a vital role in the Yellow River's ecological environment. Part of a wastewater disposal system, the wetland follows the natural working way of waste and pollution disposal in natural wetlands.

With an investment of 98 million yuan (about 13.7 million U.S. dollars), the wetland supports a waste disposal facility that further purifies already-treated water, ensuring high-quality soil water in the region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows a view of Guchengwan artificial wetland in the Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Wuzhong has a piece of artificial wetland called Guchengwan that plays a vital role in the Yellow River's ecological environment. Part of a wastewater disposal system, the wetland follows the natural working way of waste and pollution disposal in natural wetlands.

With an investment of 98 million yuan (about 13.7 million U.S. dollars), the wetland supports a waste disposal facility that further purifies already-treated water, ensuring high-quality soil water in the region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows a view of Guchengwan artificial wetland in the Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Wuzhong has a piece of artificial wetland called Guchengwan that plays a vital role in the Yellow River's ecological environment. Part of a wastewater disposal system, the wetland follows the natural working way of waste and pollution disposal in natural wetlands.

With an investment of 98 million yuan (about 13.7 million U.S. dollars), the wetland supports a waste disposal facility that further purifies already-treated water, ensuring high-quality soil water in the region. (Xinhua/Ren Wei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)