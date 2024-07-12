Goji berries enter harvest season in Tongxin County, NW China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 08:32, July 12, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows a goji berry producing base in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County is witnessing the harvest season for its 51,000 mu (about 3,400 hectares) goji berry base. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

