Goji berries enter harvest season in Tongxin County, NW China's Ningxia
An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows a goji berry producing base in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County is witnessing the harvest season for its 51,000 mu (about 3,400 hectares) goji berry base. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Farmers load harvested goji berries onto a truck at a goji berry producing base in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. Tongxin County is witnessing the harvest season for its 51,000 mu (about 3,400 hectares) goji berry base. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Farmers weigh harvested goji berries at a goji berry producing base in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. Tongxin County is witnessing the harvest season for its 51,000 mu (about 3,400 hectares) goji berry base. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows farmers loading harvested goji berries onto a truck at a goji berry producing base in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County is witnessing the harvest season for its 51,000 mu (about 3,400 hectares) goji berry base. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A farmer harvests goji berries at a goji berry producing base in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. Tongxin County is witnessing the harvest season for its 51,000 mu (about 3,400 hectares) goji berry base. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows farmers harvesting goji berries at a goji berry producing base in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County is witnessing the harvest season for its 51,000 mu (about 3,400 hectares) goji berry base. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A farmer harvests goji berries at a goji berry producing base in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. Tongxin County is witnessing the harvest season for its 51,000 mu (about 3,400 hectares) goji berry base. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A farmer harvests goji berries at a goji berry producing base in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. Tongxin County is witnessing the harvest season for its 51,000 mu (about 3,400 hectares) goji berry base. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A farmer harvests goji berries at a goji berry producing base in Tongxin County of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 11, 2024. Tongxin County is witnessing the harvest season for its 51,000 mu (about 3,400 hectares) goji berry base. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
