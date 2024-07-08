Desert fun games held at Shapotou scenic spot in NW China

Xinhua) 08:37, July 08, 2024

A contestant competes in a watermelon harvest event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Contestants compete in a parent-child obstacle race event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Contestants compete in a parent-child treasure hunting event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

