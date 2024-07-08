Desert fun games held at Shapotou scenic spot in NW China
A contestant competes in a watermelon harvest event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Contestants compete in a parent-child obstacle race event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Contestants compete in a parent-child treasure hunting event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Contestants compete in a parent-child obstacle race event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
A contestant competes in a parent-child obstacle race event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Contestants compete in a parent-child obstacle race event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Contestants compete in a parent-child treasure hunting event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Contestants compete in a parent-child obstacle race event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
A contestant competes in a parent-child treasure hunting event during the desert fun games at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2024. The desert fun games is being held here from July 6 to 8, expected to attract more than 1,000 contestants. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ningxia makes continuous efforts to strengthen public cultural services
- Fishery-solar power integration projects bring extra income to local fishpond operators in China's Ningxia
- China's Ningxia achieves major progress in ecological protection
- AEO certification streamlines foreign trade operations in NW China's Ningxia
- Smart photovoltaic base revitalizes NW China's barren lands
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.