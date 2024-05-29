Fishery-solar power integration projects bring extra income to local fishpond operators in China's Ningxia

An aerial drone photo taken on May 25, 2024 shows a fishery-solar power integration project in Changxin Township of Helan County, Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Helan County has been popularizing fishery-solar power integration projects as a more efficient and sustainable way to develop its fishery industry. Arrays of photovoltaic modules are set up on fishponds to avail of the generous sunlight while providing shield for the fish therein. These projects have brought extra income to local fishpond operators. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

