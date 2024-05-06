Spectacular terraced fields on Loess Plateau
Spectacular scenery of terraced fields on the Loess Plateau in Pengyang, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)
The terrace system has turned the long-deemed "uninhabitable" area into arable land in Ningxia.
