Sci-tech innovation boosts value of Ningxia's goji berries

Xinhua) 13:09, May 10, 2024

YINCHUAN, May 10 (Xinhua) -- In a scene previously unimaginable, sliding rain shelters, artificial rainfall systems, and state-of-the-art weather stations now dot the landscape of the Xizan ecological goji berry plantation in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

This transformation is emblematic of the region's commitment to modernizing its goji berry industry through innovative technological solutions.

Spearheaded by a collaboration between the Ningxia goji berry meteorological service center and local enterprises, the Xizan plantation serves as a pioneering meteorological experimental base for goji berry. Here, researchers study and address various meteorological challenges encountered during the different developmental stages of goji berry cultivation.

"For example, we forecast spring frost when bud emerges, and assess the impact of summer precipitation on fruit quality during fruiting period," said Zhang Lei, an expert at the Ningxia institute of meteorological sciences.

Through meteorological disaster monitoring and early warning, effective production advice and pest control measures are offered, ensuring both the yield and quality of goji berry harvest, Zhang added. "Farming no longer relies solely on weather conditions."

Goji berry, also known as wolfberry, a traditional Chinese medicinal plant, has garnered renewed attention for its health benefits, particularly its immune-boosting properties attributed to compounds like lutein and lycium barbarum polysaccharides.

Despite being one of China's major goji berry-producing regions, Ningxia encountered stagnation in its gobi berry industry due to limited processing capabilities, with the industry primarily restricted to the sale of dried fruits.

Recent initiatives, however, have sparked a paradigm shift, with a focus on the integration of advanced technologies to propel the industry toward high-quality production. Over 270 scientific projects involving the berry, supported by an investment of nearly 290 million yuan (about 40.84 million U.S. dollars), have been implemented in Ningxia.

At Beryl Gojiberries Co., Ltd., one of the region's leading goji berry producers, ongoing research endeavors aim to unlock the full potential of goji berry derivatives.

"The red pigment found in goji berries has been confirmed to protect the liver from alcohol damage. Presently, we are working to convert it into oral tablets," said Li Fan, who works as a researcher at Beryl.

"At every stage of its life cycle, from the fields to the workshops, and ultimately to the taste buds of consumers, each premium goji berry is infused with a focus on technological innovation," said Hao Xiangfeng, president of the Ningxia Goji Berry Association and Beryl Gojiberries Co., Ltd.

Beryl has partnered with top universities and research institutions, securing over 40 patents, Hao added. According to him, their breakthrough product, the "fresh-locked goji berry," reduces drying time from 120 to 20 hours, preserving moisture and nutrients, resulting in vibrant color and a softer texture. This innovative snack has gained popularity among young consumers.

"Today, a gram of fresh-locked goji berry can fetch up to 1.2 yuan, dozens of times higher than before," Hao said.

As of 2023, Ningxia's goji berry cultivation area totaled 325,000 mu (about 21,667 hectares). Through deep processing, the fruit is turned into various products such as functional beverages, health foods and snacks, driving the total industry output value to 29 billion yuan.

Fueled by increasing consumer demand for health-conscious products, the goji berry market is rapidly expanding, presenting significant industry opportunities. Ningxia's goji berry industry development plan forecasts a total industry chain output value of 100 billion yuan by 2030.

"To reach this goal, developing new quality productive forces is crucial," said Hao, adding that the company's future endeavors will focus on establishing smart goji berry plantations, digitized workshops, and a precision marketing strategy using the internet.

