We Are China

Int'l wine expo opens in China to boost industry exchange

Xinhua) 09:29, August 10, 2024

People visit the Fourth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

YINCHUAN, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Hosted by the regional government, the expo features over 300 exhibitors from home and abroad.

With the theme "Chinese Wine, A Marvel to the World -- Good Wine Originates from Unique Terroir," the three-day expo includes a wine carnival, competitions and other activities.

People visit the Fourth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit the Fourth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Guests attend the opening of the Fourth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A visitor tastes wine during the Fourth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit the exhibition area of Ningxia Helan Mountian's East Foothill (Yinchuan) Sub-Region during the Fourth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit the Fourth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

The Fourth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo opens in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)