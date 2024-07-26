City in NW China turns sand into valuable asset

Located on the southeastern edge of the Tengger Desert, Zhongwei city in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was previously heavily affected by sandstorms. For over 40 years, the city has combated desertification through afforestation efforts. Achieving success, the miracle of “man advancing, desert retreating” has unfolded.

Photo shows the Shapotou scenic area in Zhongwei, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Hang)

Nowadays, Zhongwei is a destination where the desert, the Yellow River, and oases harmoniously coexist, creating a fusion of the Yellow River, desert, and Silk Road cultures. These diverse resources provide the city with unique opportunities for the integrated development of culture and tourism.

Over the years, Ningxia has made significant efforts to promote the sand economy, the sand industry, and sand tourism, ensuring that the culture and tourism industry generates economic prosperity while also preserving the environment.

The Shapotou scenic area has recently been designated as a national-level tourist resort by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. This makes it the first tourist resort of its kind in Ningxia and the first desert tourist resort in the country.

Aerial photo shows a camping site in the desert in Zhongwei city, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Hang)

In the first half of 2024, Zhongwei welcomed a total of 9.05 million tourist visits, who spent a total of 5.04 billion yuan (about $694 million) on their travels. This represents a year-on-year increase of 23.78 percent and 28.49 percent respectively.

Zhongwei boasts an extensive network of railways and highways, and is conveniently served by Zhongwei Shapotou Airport and Zhongwei South High-speed Railway Station. Flights from major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu have already been established.

In addition, Zhongwei offers a variety of public services to citizens and visitors. These services include healthcare facilities, up-to-date weather information, emergency assistance, and access to information and advice.

The city also focuses on improving its tourism environment by providing reliable dining options, comfortable accommodations, safe transportation, enjoyable sightseeing opportunities, convenient shopping experiences, and entertaining activities.

