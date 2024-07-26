View of Nanhua Mountain in China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 09:22, July 26, 2024

This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows blooming flowers on the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows blooming flowers on the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)