View of Nanhua Mountain in China's Ningxia
This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows blooming flowers on the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows blooming flowers on the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a view of the Nanhua Mountain in Haiyuan County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With years of ecological restoration efforts, Nanhua Mountain has a forest coverage rate of about 30.7 percent and the vegetation coverage of over 95 percent. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sports enthusiasts embrace desert fun games in NW China's Ningxia
- Goji berries enter harvest season in Tongxin County, NW China's Ningxia
- Desert fun games held at Shapotou scenic spot in NW China
- Ningxia makes continuous efforts to strengthen public cultural services
- Fishery-solar power integration projects bring extra income to local fishpond operators in China's Ningxia
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.