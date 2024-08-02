Village in China's Ningxia develops homestay and rural tourism
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Yangjiadian Village in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Relying on abundant red tourism resources of the Liupan Mountain, local authorities in Yangjiadian have actively developed homestay and rural tourism to advance rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A villager renovates his homestay at the Yangjiadian Village in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2024. Relying on abundant red tourism resources of the Liupan Mountain, local authorities in Yangjiadian have actively developed homestay and rural tourism to advance rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Tourists enjoy leisure time at a homestay of the Yangjiadian Village in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2024. Relying on abundant red tourism resources of the Liupan Mountain, local authorities in Yangjiadian have actively developed homestay and rural tourism to advance rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows the Yangjiadian Village in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Relying on abundant red tourism resources of the Liupan Mountain, local authorities in Yangjiadian have actively developed homestay and rural tourism to advance rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Tourists and villagers enjoy a performance at the Yangjiadian Village in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2024. Relying on abundant red tourism resources of the Liupan Mountain, local authorities in Yangjiadian have actively developed homestay and rural tourism to advance rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Tourists visit the Yangjiadian Village in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2024. Relying on abundant red tourism resources of the Liupan Mountain, local authorities in Yangjiadian have actively developed homestay and rural tourism to advance rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
