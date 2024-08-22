Scenery of Danxia landform in Ningxia, NW China

Xinhua) 08:46, August 22, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows the Danxia landform at the Huoshizhai National Geological (Forest) Park in Xiji County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024. The park is famous for its Danxia landform, a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo shows the Danxia landform at the Huoshizhai National Geological (Forest) Park in Xiji County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024. The park is famous for its Danxia landform, a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo shows the Danxia landform at the Huoshizhai National Geological (Forest) Park in Xiji County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024. The park is famous for its Danxia landform, a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo shows the Danxia landform at the Huoshizhai National Geological (Forest) Park in Xiji County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024. The park is famous for its Danxia landform, a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo shows the Danxia landform at the Huoshizhai National Geological (Forest) Park in Xiji County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024. The park is famous for its Danxia landform, a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo shows the Danxia landform at the Huoshizhai National Geological (Forest) Park in Xiji County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2024. The park is famous for its Danxia landform, a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)