Smart irrigation systems applied in vineyards boost wine-producing industry in Ningxia

Xinhua) 10:18, August 17, 2024

A drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows technicians introducing the use of an equipment measuring the water content of grapes to a winery staff member (1st L) at a winery in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The smart irrigation systems put into use in the vineyards can save about 30 percent of irrigation water from the Yellow River.

Situated near the 38th parallel north, similar to renowned wine regions like Bordeaux, Ningxia's wine-producing areas enjoy an ideal terroir with a dry climate and abundant sunshine, making the region a golden zone for wine grape cultivation.

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows an equipment monitoring the water content and temperature of the soil by underground sensors at a winery in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

A drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows a technician operating a drone to scan a winery in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

A technician maintains a smart meteorological station and solar power panels at a winery in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2024.

This combo photo shows a technician (L) and a winery staff member viewing monthly report of a vineyard (upper) and a technician displaying a multispectral image of a vineyard which staff members can analyse to evaluate the growth of grapes (lower), at a winery in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2024.

A technician (R) and a winery staff member measure the water content of grapes using thermal imaging technology at a winery in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2024.

A winery staff member (C) demonstrates a smart data screen to tourists at a winery in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2024.

