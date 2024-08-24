Energy storage stations built to improve energy efficiency in Wuzhong, Ningxia
A staff member checks the operation of equipment at an energy storage station at Taiyangshan Township of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2024. With abundant wind and solar energy, Wuzhong has been actively building energy storage power stations to improve energy efficiency in recent years. Up to now, a total of 16 energy storage stations in the city have been put into operation and connected to the grid, with a total energy storage capacity of 3.48 million kWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Staff members check equipment at an energy storage station at Taiyangshan Township of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2024. With abundant wind and solar energy, Wuzhong has been actively building energy storage power stations to improve energy efficiency in recent years. Up to now, a total of 16 energy storage stations in the city have been put into operation and connected to the grid, with a total energy storage capacity of 3.48 million kWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a view of an energy storage station at Taiyangshan Township of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With abundant wind and solar energy, Wuzhong has been actively building energy storage power stations to improve energy efficiency in recent years. Up to now, a total of 16 energy storage stations in the city have been put into operation and connected to the grid, with a total energy storage capacity of 3.48 million kWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows workers checking photovoltaic panels at a photovoltaic power station at Taiyangshan Township of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With abundant wind and solar energy, Wuzhong has been actively building energy storage power stations to improve energy efficiency in recent years. Up to now, a total of 16 energy storage stations in the city have been put into operation and connected to the grid, with a total energy storage capacity of 3.48 million kWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a view of an energy storage station at Taiyangshan Township of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With abundant wind and solar energy, Wuzhong has been actively building energy storage power stations to improve energy efficiency in recent years. Up to now, a total of 16 energy storage stations in the city have been put into operation and connected to the grid, with a total energy storage capacity of 3.48 million kWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
